Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 89 Jacory Barney Jr.

The countdown until the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to less than 90 days and with that, our countdown to kickoff here at Cornhuskers Wire brings us our first true freshman to profile, wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr.

Entering his first season with the program, Barney signed with the Huskers as part of their 2024 recruiting class out Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida. Barney was ranked as a three-star recruit by three of four recruiting services with Rivals being the only one to rank the Miami native as a four-star prospect.

In his recruitment, Barney picked up over two dozen scholarship offers including notable offers from Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas A&M among others.

In the Huskers’ annual spring game, Barney flashed his potential with three receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

When it comes to Barney’s role in 2024, the true freshman is going to have an opportunity to make an impact right away this upcoming fall and will factor into the Huskers’ rotation at wide receiver. While it remains to be seen how big of a role he’ll be, Husker fans should see plenty of the former four-star recruit on the field this fall.

