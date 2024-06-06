Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 86 AJ Rollins

The countdown continues to roll on as Nebraska fans patiently wait for the Cornhuskers’ season opener against UTEP on August 31. That countdown is now down to 86 days, allowing Cornhuskers Wire to highlight junior defensive lineman AJ Rollins.

Rollins originally came to the Huskers as part of their 2021 recruiting class as a three-star tight end prospect out of Creighton Preparatory in Omaha.

He chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa State, Missouri, and UCF.

As a true freshman in 2021, Rollins played in a pair games at tight end but ultimately redshirted that season. In 2022, still a tight end, he played in five games but did not record any stats yet in his career. Prior to the 2023 season, Rollins made the move to defensive end and played in four games for the Huskers last season. In those four games, he recorded seven tackles including four tackles against Northern Illinois. He also had three tackles last season against the eventual national champions, Michigan Wolverines.

This season the redshirt junior will be a part of the Huskers rotation at defensive end. He’ll likely have a smaller role but should see a bit of a bigger snap count total in 2024 than he did a season ago.

