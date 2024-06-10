Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 82 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

Only 82 days remain until Nebraska kicks off their 2024 season against the University of Texas El-Paso Miners and as the countdown continues, Cornhuskers Wire highlights Cornhuskers wide receiver ISaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound wide receiver out of Twentynine Palms, California is in his third season with the Cornhuskers.

Last fall, the now senior wide receiver missed the entirety of the Huskers season after suffering a season-ending injury in the program’s season opener against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Prior to the injury, Garcia-Castaneda was vying for a bigger role in the Huskers offense after playing in four games for the Huskers in the 2022 season, his first with the program. In those four games, the former New Mexico State wide receiver showed promise with five receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown.

As just mentioned, the California native came to Lincoln by way of New Mexico State and Saddleback College following the 2021 offseason. He spent the 2019 season with Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California, earning a spot with New Mexico State in 2020 and 201. In those two seasons with the Aggies, he played in 12 games, recording 42 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Garcia-Castaneda, he returns to a Cornhuskers wide receiver room which is deeper following the offseason additions of Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks this offseason. He’ll compete for a rotational role within the Huskers offense.

