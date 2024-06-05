Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 87 Nate Boerkircher

The days continue to get longer but the days until the wait until the kickoff of Nebraska’s 2024 season continues to get shorter. Today marks 87 days until the Cornhuskers begin their 2024 season on August 31 against UTEP.

In today’s countdown profile, Cornhuskers Wire profiles junior tight end Nate Boerkircher.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end is originally out of Aurora, Nebraska where he was a standout at Aurora High School. He originally came to the program as a walk-on alongside his older brother, Ian who was an offensive lineman for the program from 2020 through 2022.

After not playing in the 2020 season, Boerkircher played in three games in 2021 mostly on special teams but did nab his first career reception against Northwestern that season. One year later in 2022, he played in four games, starting all four and recorded six catches for 52 yards and a score.

Last May, Matt Rhule and the Huskers received the former walk-on scholarship. On top of earning his scholarship, Boerkircher was rewarded by becoming the Huskers’ primary starting tight end, playing in all 12 games including seven starts.

He didn’t make a huge impact in the box score, recording five receptions for 51 yards as well as one carry for 11 yards. But the three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection was an integral part to the Huskers’ rushing attack and was a key blocker throughout the season.

In 2024, the Nebraska native will likely reprise a similar role of being one of the Huskers’ top run blockers but will also have his fair share of opportunities to make an impact in the passing game as well.

