Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 84 Alex Bullock

The beginning of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 season is down to just 84 days bringing Cornhuskers wide receiver Alex Bullock in today’s player spotlight.

Bullock is entering his fourth season with the program this fall and his redshirt junior season.

The former Creighton Prepatory School standout originally walked onto the Huskers as part of their 2021 recruiting class. During his senior season at Creighton Prep, he put up huge numbers with 54 receptions for 765 yards and eight touchdowns.

As a true freshman in 2021, Bullock did not see the field but did appear in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 on special teams.

Last fall, Bullock saw his playing time take a big step up, earning a key role in the Huskers playing in 12 games including eight starts. Earlier during the end of fall camp, it was reported that Bullock earned a scholarship and was no-longer a walk-on for the program. He made the decision pay off, bringing in 15 receptions, ranking third on the team while totaling 221 yards and one touchdown.

This fall, Bullock should once again have a sizeable role in the Huskers wide receiver rotation.

