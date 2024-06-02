Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 90 James Williams

The countdown to the kickoff of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 90 days as the Cornhuskers go through summer conditioning preparing for their season opener against UTSA, Cornhuskers Wire profiles redshirt sophomore defensive lineman James Williams.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end, Williams is entering his second season with the Huskers after playing in four games in 2023. Williams in his four games played in 2023 flashed potential, racking up two sacks and four tackles.

Prior to arriving in Lincoln, Williams spent one season at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was dominant as a pass rusher, with 19 tackles, six sacks and seven tackles for loss. After that lone season, he made the decision to walk-on with the Huskers.

Despite being a walk-on, Williams has played his way into being a name to know at defensive end for the Huskers.

While he’s not necessarily expected to have a huge role within the defense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Parkville, Missouri native see time on the field this fall as part of the Huskers rotation at defensive end.

