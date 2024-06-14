Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 78 Jacob Brandl

The countdown to Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 78 days, bringing Cornhuskers offensive lineman Jacob Brandl into today’s player spotlight.

A walk-on out of Creighton Prep High School in Omaha, Brandl is in his second season with the program after redshirting in the 2023 season, not appearing in any games.

Prior to coming to Lincoln, Brandl was an honorable-mention All-Metro honoree in the eyes of the Omaha World-Herald and was one of the top offensive lineman within the state, helping lead his program to a trio of state playoff runs.

In 2024, Brandl likely will not see the field. That being said, the role of a walk-on is often a thankless role despite being a critically important piece of almost every college program.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire