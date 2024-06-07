It’s another day closer to the return of Nebraska’s 2024 season, as the countdown is now down to just 85 days as the Cornhuskers and fans alike continue to prepare for their August 31 matchup against UTEP.

Today’s countdown profile highlights redshirt freshman Jaidyn Doss who is entering his second season with the program after signing with the Huskers as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Doss was considered a conesnsus three-star prospect throughout the recruiting industry and chose the Huskers over offers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and TCU.

He was also the Huskers’ first sginee out of Missouri wher he attended Raymore-Peculiar High Scchool since 2017. During his high school career, he totaled over 2,000 receiving yards and finished just shy of 1,000 career rushing yards.

As a true freshman in 2023, Doss played in four games for the Huskers, maintaining his redshirt eligbility. He recorded two receptions for 20 yards in those four games.

This fall, Doss will be a part of the Huskers rotation at wide receiver but likely will have a smaller role in the offense. He’ll likely fill in behind the likes of Isaiah Neyor and Malachi Coleman in the Huskers depth chart at the wide receiver ‘z’ position.

