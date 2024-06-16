Nebraska Countdown to kickoff – No. 76 Jason Maciejczak

The countdown continues to roll and only 76 days remain until the beginng of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2024 season on August 31 agaisnt the UTEP Miners.

Today’s countdown player spotlight is now on Cornhuskers offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak, a redshirt freshman out of Pierre, South Dakota.

A former standout out at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, Maciejczak originally enrolled in Lincoln as a defensive lineman but did make the eventual move to the offensive line. He committed to the Gophers over scholarship offers from Kent State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

As a true freshman, Maciejczak redshirted, not appearing in any games. In 2024, the South Dakota native will likely play a depth role though seeing the field for an unextended period of time is unlikely.

