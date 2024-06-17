Nebraska Countdown to kickoff – No. 75 Tyler Knaak

Only 75 days remain until the Nebraska Cornhuskers kick off their 2024 season against the UTEP Miners on August 31, and today’s Cornhuskers Wire player spotlight turns to Huskers redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Knaak.

The third-year offensive lineman calls Cottonwood Heights, Utah home, and was a standout at Brighton High School in Utah. He originally signed with the Utah Utes out of high school, spending one year with the program. Following the 2022 season, Knaak made the decision to leave Salt Lake City and eventually decided that Lincoln would be his new home. In his first season with the program, Knaak played in nine games.

This season, Knaak will likely backup redshirt senior Bryce Benhart at the right tackle position and will be in line for considerable playing time again this fall.

