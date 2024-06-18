Nebraska Countdown to Kickoff – No. 74 OL Brock Knutson

The countdown rolls on with just 74 days remaining until the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season on August 31 against the UTEP Miners. The player spotlight here on Cornhuskers Wire now shifts to redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brock Knutson.

The Scottsbluff, Nebraska native is entering his second year with the program after not appearing in any games with the program last season. Coming out of Mitchell High School, Knutson was a three-star prospect across the recruiting industry and ultimately committed to the Huskers over notable offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Knutson is likely to play a depth role for the Huskers this fall and seeing any sort of extensive playing time is very unlikely. That being said, the Nebraska native could be in line for more playing time come the 2025 season and beyond.

