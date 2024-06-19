The countdown to the August 30 rolls on and just 73 days remain until the beginning of the 2024 season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they preapre to start their season agisnt the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.

The Nebraska player spotlight shifts towrads walk-on defensive lineman David Borcher. A native of Eldridge, Iowa, Borcher is in his second year with the program after redshirting his freshman season, not appearing in any games.

Prior to arriving in Lincoln, Borchers was a standout offensive lineman at North Sccott High School in Iowa, where he earned multiple honors as a senior including being an all-state selection. He notably earned scholarship offers from Army, Iowa State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

Borchers will play a depth role for the Huskers in 2024 but could be in line for the first playing time of his career if the situation allows.

