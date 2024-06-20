Nebraska Countdown to Kickoff – No. 72 Gibson Pyle

The days countinue to dwindle down to the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season on August 31 against the UTEP Miners. In the player spotlight with just 72 days remaining is freshman offensive lineman Gibson Pyle.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman is originally out of Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas. He was a 2024 All-American bowl selection and was rated by each major recruiting service as a three-star prospect.

Pyle also earned scholarship offers in his recruitment from Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Cal, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Stanford, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among some Group of Five offers as well.

As a true freshman, Pyle will likely not see the field barring a few select circumstances as he will likely use his true freshman season as a redshirt year.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire