Nebraska Countdown to Kickoff – No. 71 Jacob Hood

With the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season down to 71 days, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Hood is in the player spotlight.

The former Georgia Bulldog is in his second year with the Cornhuskers and third in college football overall. After winning the 2022 national championship with the Bulldogs, Hood left Athens in search for a better fit. That fit eventually would be Lincoln with the Huskers.

In his first year with the program, Hood played in just one game, the Huskers 31-14 win over Purdue on October 28.

In 2024, Hood isn’t in line for a big jupm in playing time, he’ll likely be a third-string offensive lineman for the Huskers at right tackle behind the likes of Bryce Benhart and Tyler Knaack. That being said, he is just one injury away from seeing more playing time.

Overall, there are still a lot of reasons to believe that Hood has the potential to be a starting caliber offensive lineman for the Huskers down the road.

