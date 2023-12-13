Advertisement

How Nebraska could reimagine QB room with Dylan Raiola, Kyle McCord | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss how the Cornhuskers can jumpstart their program by recruiting the top ranked high school quarterback in the 2024 class and the former Ohio State signal caller. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.