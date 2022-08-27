Nebraska Cornhuskers total wins betting preview: Over or under?

The 2022 college football season kicks off on Saturday and lucky for us week zero includes some intense and very important Big Ten conference play. Before the season is in full swing, I wanted to provide a somewhat in-depth preview of what we can expect from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Our fellow brethren at the Cornhuskers Wire do a fantastic job and I urge you to give them a click as they know much more about the state of the program than I do, but my ignorance hasn’t stopped me before and won’t stop me now.

I am not looking at the Huskers from a state of whether are they good or not, but can they make me any money? Our friends at Tipico have provided a plethora of betting options for this season and this includes the season win totals futures. The Nebraska total currently sits at 7.5 wins.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

The Good

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Luke Reimer (28) pressures Fordham Rams quarterback Tim DeMorat (17) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach, Scott Frost is fighting for his job and has replaced all of his offensive staff, but the reason this is a major plus is that one of the big additions is offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, who recently flexed his offensive genius at Pittsburgh last season.

The Huskers went 3-9 last season, which is not good, but there is something to be said for a program that lost eight of those games by just a single score and the ninth score was to Ohio State and was not exactly a blowout at 26-17.

This season’s schedule looks to be even more favorable with Michigan State and the Buckeyes being replaced by Indiana and Rutgers. Nebraska also opens the season with four straight home games after their visit to Ireland of course.

The Bad

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) dives for Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Story continues

The bad should start with the Huskers losing their longtime starting quarterback, Adrian Martinez to the transfer portal, but some might say that this is a positive. The Frost era has been notorious for throwing out soft trenches, but the Huskers have an All-Big Ten caliber offensive lineman in Turner Corcoran and a former All-Big 12 defensive lineman in Ochaun Mathis. The problem is those guys look like the only legit pieces up front on either side of the ball.

The Bet

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; East tight end Samori Toure of Nebraska (83) runs out of bounds after scoring a touchdown during the East/West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

OK, as discussed earlier, the win total is set at 7.5, so let’s dive into the schedule to see if these Huskers can get to eight wins. Let’s make three piles, the first pile will be likely wins, the second pile will be likely losses and the third will be 50/50 games:

Likely Wins (6): Northwestern, North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Rutgers, Illinois

Likely Losses (5): Oklahoma, Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa

50/50 (1): Minnesota

I know Nebraska gets Minnesota at home, but the Huskers’ reputation of sloppy play, turnovers, and just overall play that is reminiscent of a comedy of errors makes me lean hard toward the Gophers. This gives me a record of 6-6 and a lean towards the under of 7.5

[listicle id=95066]

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire