Nebraska Cornhuskers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

2022 Nebraska Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Nebraska Schedule & Analysis

Luke Reimer, LB Jr.

He might not be all that big, and he might not be the most talented player on an upgraded team, but the 5-11, 225-pound veteran makes a whole lot of plays.

He came up with 51 tackles and two sacks in his first two years, and last season he blew up with 108 tackles with a sack and six tackles for loss with a pick and six broken up passes and three forced fumbles in a Second Team All-Big Ten run.

From Walk-On to Blackshirt. ☠️ Cornhusker Conversation feat. sophomore linebacker @Ldreimer2. pic.twitter.com/VF1LMiv7oy — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 6, 2021

Garrett Nelson, LB Jr.

6-3, 245. 102 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 broken up passes in the last three seasons

Casey Thompson, QB Sr.

6-1, 200. 185-290 (64%), 2,422 yards, 30 TD, 9 INT, 210 rushing yards, 5 TDs in three seasons at Texas

Ochaun Mathis, DE Jr.

6-5, 260. 133 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 26 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in four seasons at TCU

Turner Corcoran, OT Soph.

6-6, 300. NFL prospect tackle who was hurt last year, but he should end up working at left tackle again.

Nick Henrich, LB Soph.

6-3, 225. 126 tackles, 4.5 TFL in two seasons

Quinton Newsome, CB Jr.

6-1, 185. 66 tackles, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in two seasons

Brian Buschini, P Soph.

6-0, 215. The best punter in the FCS last season, he punted 75 times for 3,434 yards, 45.8 yards per kick, put 35 inside the 20, and had 30 kicks over 50 yards in 15 games at Montana.

Trey Palmer, WR Jr.

6-1, 190. 41 catches, 458 yards (11.2 ypc), 3 TD in three seasons at LSU.

Omar Manning, WR Sr.

6-4, 225. 26 catches, 380 yards (14.6 ypc), 2 TD

