Nebraska continues preparations for Colorado

“Yeah I don’t think there’s any moving on. At the end of the day we’re going to play each week. There’s a great Kobe (Bryant) quote, ‘we’re going to come back and do the journey all over again whether we win or lose.’ We go through the opponent. We go through the last game, so Friday we came in. We got back late. We came in Friday afternoon. We went through the game. This is what we did well. This is what we didn’t do well. Everythings very methodical and unemotional because there was a lot of good. It wasn’t like one of those ‘hey we’re down by two scores and we scored at the end to make it a one score game.’ We had the lead. Unfortunately we made some catastrophic errors down the stretch. We learn from those. We eliminate those mistakes. We had a chance to win that game so that was Friday. Saturday we gave the guys off, and I was in here Saturday morning in here working. We had a ton of guys in here taking care of their bodies. Recovering. It’s been a long camp. Then brought them in yesterday and we started on Colorado. It’s a little unique for us as coaches. I went home and watched the game on TV because I didn’t know what to expect. It’s not like you can watch it on tape. This is the first game so having a chance to watch the game was good, see the flow of the game and see them in action. Yesterday we came in here and worked with the guys last night. Today is their off day, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow morning.”