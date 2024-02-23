Advertisement

Nebraska confirms participation in upcoming EA Sports’ College Football game

Evan Bredeson
·2 min read

Nebraska Football has confirmed that it is an active participant in the upcoming college football video game from EA Sports. The school announced their involvement on social media on Thursday morning.

A recent report from ESPN says that 11,000 college football players can opt into the video game through name, image, and likeness. Each player that opts in will receive $600 and a copy of the video game.

Announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have announced that they will be the broadcast booth for the game when it is released later his summer. A full reveal of the upcoming release is expected sometime in May.

This is the first college football video game from EA Sports since the release of NCAA Football 2014. Find social media reactions below.

Confirmation

Confirmed Voices

All 134 Schools

Full Reveal in May

Fu

Behind the Scenes

The Trailer

Cover?

A Friendly Reminder

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire