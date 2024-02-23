Nebraska confirms participation in upcoming EA Sports’ College Football game

Nebraska Football has confirmed that it is an active participant in the upcoming college football video game from EA Sports. The school announced their involvement on social media on Thursday morning.

A recent report from ESPN says that 11,000 college football players can opt into the video game through name, image, and likeness. Each player that opts in will receive $600 and a copy of the video game.

Announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have announced that they will be the broadcast booth for the game when it is released later his summer. A full reveal of the upcoming release is expected sometime in May.

This is the first college football video game from EA Sports since the release of NCAA Football 2014. Find social media reactions below.

Confirmation

Confirmed Voices

CONFIRMED voices in EA Sports College Football 25🗣️ • Kirk Herbstreit

• Chris Fowler

• David Pollack

• Jesse Palmer

• Kevin Connors (h/t @PeteNakos_) pic.twitter.com/l221YQWUqw — On3 (@On3sports) February 22, 2024

All 134 Schools

They’re in the game. College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024

Full Reveal in May

Here's your EA Sports College Football 25 logo. Full reveal in may. @EASPORTSCollege pic.twitter.com/SMob2hxKZi — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 15, 2024

Behind the Scenes

The Trailer

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Cover?

This is my EA Sports College Football 25 cover🥲 pic.twitter.com/jOS98RzliJ — RUN THE DAMN BALL (@RTDBNebraska) February 15, 2024

A Friendly Reminder

I would love to this happen. Arguably the best coach of all time but he’s still 0-2 against Nebraska #nicksaban #NCAAFootball #easports https://t.co/GjFcrwnvtw — GBRhule (@GB_Rhule) February 1, 2024

