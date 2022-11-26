Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple.
In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl.
In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl.
Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look.
ATH Malachi Coleman
Time to work… 💯 https://t.co/jnglXdgXhs
— Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) November 26, 2022
RB Arnold Barnes III
Welcome to Lincoln @CoachMattRhule 💯
— DUDA✞ (@Duda_gocrazy) November 26, 2022
CB Dwight Bootle II
over excited! lets work coach! https://t.co/7iXxPcBg3W
— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) November 26, 2022
DL Riley Van Poppel
#GBR‼️🌽🎈 @CoachMattRhule @HuskerFBNation https://t.co/3KOOCppNWV
— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) November 26, 2022
