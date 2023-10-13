Nebraska commit receives scholarship offer from the SEC

An SEC power is heavily recruiting a Nebraska running back commit. Kewan Lacy of Lancaster, Texas, received a scholarship from the Florida Gators late last week.

Lacy committed to Nebraska back in June. He had received over 30 offers, and the scholarship from the Gators earlier this month is the latest. The four-star recruit has 859 scrimmage yards in six games this season and nine total touchdowns.

It does not appear that Lacy is considering switching his commitment, as he told On3 that his relationship with the coaches is the reason why he’s committed to Nebraska.

“It’s like family over there, and it’s a NFL system there. Half the coaches have been in the NFL to coach, and that’s somewhere I would like to be. I feel Coach EJ can develop me right as a young man and a player, and I picture myself doing great things.”

Nebraska’s class of 2024 currently holds a top 25 national ranking by all three major recruiting services.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire