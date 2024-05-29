Nebraska commit invited to US Army Bowl

A Nebraska class of 2025 commit has been invited to a prestigious high school all-star game. Tight end Bear Tenney has been invited to play in the US Army Bowl.

In 2023, he caught 27 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns as a junior at Lucas Lovejoy High School in Texas. Tenney was the sixth commitment to Nebraska’s class of 2025 and the first tight end.

The prospect told 247Sports that Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola significantly influenced his recruitment.

“Me and Dylan Raiola have been in contact for a while now and he’s been pushing for me to join him. Nebraska is going to be a great fit. I’m going to love him as my QB — who wouldn’t want a five-star as their QB?”

Tenney’s commitment was somewhat of a surprise as the tight end did not name Nebraska among his top five schools when he released the group in February. He listed Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Utah, and Washington.

The US Army Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

