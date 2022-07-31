Nebraska commit ‘had a great time’ at Big Cat and will return to Auburn

Auburn is desperately looking for more edge rushers in the 2023 recruiting class and one of their top targets was on campus for Big Cat on Saturday.

ashley williams may be committed to Nebraska but Auburn never stopped recruiting him and a “great time” at Big Cat has them firmly in the mix for the four-star prospect.

Williams told Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that Auburn has a “great shot” and that “I’m still thinking right now. I’m still committed to Nebraska, but I’m still thinking about Auburn a little bit.”

“Auburn is one of the only schools that’s still talking to me after my commitment,” he said. “That means a lot. Auburn is still in my heart.”

Williams admitted that it is basically down to Auburn and Nebraska and that he plans to return to Auburn for an official visit early in the season, likely for the Penn State or LSU game.

The Zachary, Louisiana native has a couple of factors that he is using to determine which school he ends up at.

“It’s really just the relationship with the coaches and the defensive scheme that fits me,” Williams said. “Also where I think I can get to the NFL.”

He is ranked as the No. 350 overall player and No. 37 edge rusher in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 18 player from Louisiana.

