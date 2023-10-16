Nebraska commit attends Notre Dame/USC game

A Nebraska Football commit attended the Notre Dame/USC game on Saturday. Carter Nelson was spotted in South Bend, Indiana, over the weekend.

Nelson committed to Nebraska back in June. The eight-man recruit chose the Huskers over Notre Dame and Georgia.

The prospect is the first eight-man player from Nebraska to receive an offer from the Cornhuskers since 2002. Iowa’s Seth Malcom, who signed with the Huskers in 2021, was the last eight-man star to sign with Nebraska.

So far this season, Nelson has led Ainsworth High School to an undefeated record. He’s thrown for 492 and six touchdowns, run the ball 81 for 813 yards and 14 touchdowns, and has 22 receptions for 412 yards and ten touchdowns.

Mitch Sherman of The Athletic (subscription required) has reported that Nelson’s father, Jake, told reporters that Carter remains committed to Nebraska and plans on being on Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Find social media reaction to the surprise visit below.

Carter Nelson is back in Ainsworth after his visit to Notre Dame for the USC game. He met with coach Marcus Freeman today, Nelson’s dad Jake says, and remains committed to Nebraska. Nelson is focused on HS playoffs. He plans to be in Lincoln Saturday for Nebraska-Northwestern. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 15, 2023

There were a handful of elite prospects at Notre Dame Saturday for the Irish's blowout win vs. USC. Get a look at a handful of them here: https://t.co/4o5MSyMuC7 (Nebraska TE commit Carter Nelson ⤵️) pic.twitter.com/Yb3WL5B14m — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) October 15, 2023

Carter Nelson was in attendance tonight to watch Nebraska native Xavier Watts have an extremely impressive performance. Notre Dame beat out the Huskers for Watts out of high school. Will the Irish do the same with Carter Nelson? 👀 Nebraska to ND 🔥🔥 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 15, 2023

#Huskers coach Matt Rhule out to Ainsworth today to check in with Carter Nelson. pic.twitter.com/sA4VXyeaXS — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) October 13, 2023

2024 top 100 four-star TE and Nebraska commit Carter Nelson (left) and Irish QB commit CJ Carr (right) 👀☘️https://t.co/HBDwEzAOFT pic.twitter.com/fc61eQdKu5 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) October 14, 2023

2024 Nebraska TE commit Carter Nelson is at Notre Dame this weekend along with 2025 TE James Flanigan. pic.twitter.com/RHZ1AVcJPx — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 14, 2023

You’d have to imagine the response from recruits at this game is going to be extremely positive… All eyes on Carter Nelson 👀 And one watching from home, Kaleb Beasley 👀 WHAT. A. NIGHT. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 15, 2023

Im convincing myself Carter Nelson just wanted to watch this game live, and there’s no way he’s thinking about committing. Cause if he’s thinking about it, ND doing this to USC doesn’t seem too great for us. — 🌽Fully Husked🌽 (@ScarlettNCream) October 15, 2023

Big time recruiting win for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. Nebraska commit and top TE prospect, Carter Nelson, is in South Bend for tonight’s iteration of the Long Distance Relationship between USC and Notre Dame — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 14, 2023

#Nebraska 2024 four-star tight end commit Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) is currently visiting #NotreDame. The Irish hosted Nelson on an official visit in June before he committed to Nebraska. @insideNDsports / @GregSmithRivals / @NebraskaRivals pic.twitter.com/mzDfzh4y9A — Charleston Bowles (@cbowles01) October 14, 2023

𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: Elite 4🌟 (71 NATL.) TE Carter Nelson is on campus today to watch Notre Dame play USC, per @TomLoy247. Nelson is currently committed to Nebraska. Flip watch? 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/Y7JSGMKckM — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire