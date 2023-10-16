Advertisement

Nebraska commit attends Notre Dame/USC game

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

A Nebraska Football commit attended the Notre Dame/USC game on Saturday. Carter Nelson was spotted in South Bend, Indiana, over the weekend.

Nelson committed to Nebraska back in June. The eight-man recruit chose the Huskers over Notre Dame and Georgia.

The prospect is the first eight-man player from Nebraska to receive an offer from the Cornhuskers since 2002. Iowa’s Seth Malcom, who signed with the Huskers in 2021, was the last eight-man star to sign with Nebraska.

So far this season, Nelson has led Ainsworth High School to an undefeated record. He’s thrown for 492 and six touchdowns, run the ball 81 for 813 yards and 14 touchdowns, and has 22 receptions for 412 yards and ten touchdowns.

Mitch Sherman of The Athletic (subscription required) has reported that Nelson’s father, Jake, told reporters that Carter remains committed to Nebraska and plans on being on Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Find social media reaction to the surprise visit below.

 

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire