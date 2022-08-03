Nebraska de-commit Ashley Williams lands with Auburn

Ashley Williams, a 4-star EDGE in the class of 2023, committed to the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, just days after de-committing from Nebraska and attending Auburn’s Big Cat event for recruits.

The rising high school senior’s pledge to the Huskers lasted just 21 days, after committing on July 10. One day after attending the Big Cat event, the Tigers wooed Williams, the No. 347-ranked recruit and No. 40-ranked EDGE according to On3, in the 2023 class into a de-commitment to the Huskers.

Despite his lean frame at 215 pounds, Williams racked up 14 sacks and 89 tackles in his junior year with Zachary (LA) High School, winning the 5A state championship in the process.

As far as why exactly Williams de-committed, he cited building a rapport with Auburn’s edge coach Roc Bellantoni.

“What stood out with Coach Roc was when he told me that if I go to Auburn, I would have to be on my A game because they are gonna need me first thing my freshman year,” Williams said in an interview with On3.

Another speculation into Williams’ de-commitment is playing time, with the Tigers losing three of their premiere edge rushers after the upcoming season, and only holding six players in their list of 2023 recruits to date.

On the other hand, Nebraska still boasts two 3-star EDGE commits in their 2023 recruiting class: Maverick Noonan from Elkhorn South High School in Omaha and Dylan Rodgers out of Cypress Woods (TX) High School.

The Cornhuskers’ 2023 recruiting class stands at 13 currently, headlined by 4-star wideout Omarion Miller and 4-star defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

List

Anonymous Coaches give their thoughts on the 2022 Cornhuskers

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire