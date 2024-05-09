Late Nebraska collapses leads to 10-6 loss to South Dakota State

The Huskers welcomed South Dakota State to Lincoln in a single-game showdown on Wednesday night. Nebraska held a 6-2 lead heading into the eighth but ran out of steam, surrendering eight unanswered runs to fall 10-6.

The Huskers put ten pitchers on the mound, including five in the final two innings. Nebraska coughed up 14 hits and ten runs but threw 15 strikeouts across 44 batters. The Huskers delivered 12 hits on the night but left 14 runners on base.

Joshua Overbeek led Nebraska in RBIs, bringing two off a solo home run in the second and a sacrificial grounder in the fourth. Rhett Stokes led the Huskers in total hits, finishing with three hits to total one RBI.

Dylan Carey, Riley Silva, and Ben Columbus also earned an RBI in the loss. Carey earned an RBI walk in the first inning, putting Nebraska on the board. Silva delivered an RBI triple in the fifth, and Columbus hit a sacrificial fly in the sixth.

The Huskers’ record is 30-17 on the season. They will face Indiana in the final three-game series at home for the regular season. The series begins Friday at 6:05 p.m. and can be viewed on Nebraska Public Media.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire