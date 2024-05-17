Nebraska coaches visit top wide receiver

The Nebraska coaching staff recently met with one of the team’s top targets in the class of 2025. Michael Terry III is a four-star recruit for Alamo Heights High School out of San Antonio, Texas.

Terry has been a popular recruit in the Lone Star State, holding 22 scholarship offers. As a junior, he earned district MVP honors while rushing for 995 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 564 receiving yards and ten scores.

Co-offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and Marcus Satterfield visited the recruit, as well as wide receivers coach Garrett McGuire, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, and running backs coach EJ Barthel.

He is currently ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the recruiting class of 2025.

