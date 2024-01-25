Nebraska coaches to meet with four-star receiver after weekend visit

The Nebraska coaching staff is planning on meeting with a four-star wide receiver later this week. Cortez Mills will meet with head coach Matt Rhule after a visit to Lincoln last weekend.

Mills is a 6-1 170-pound wide receiver from Homestead High School out of Homestead, Florida. The four-star prospect made 53 catches in 11 games for 1,136 yards and two touchdowns.

He was also part of the recent group of visitors who visited the Lincoln campus during Nebraska’s junior day event last weekend. There are plans for the receiver to take an official visit in the future, but a date has not been set as of yet.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire