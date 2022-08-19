Nebraska coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15-20 times each practice

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players experience habitual vomiting during practice sessions under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

“He’s coaching them hard,” Frost said about Raiola on Huskers Radio Network. “I laugh at the guys because there is about probably 15-20 vomits every day from offensive linemen.

"It’s not because they’re not in shape — he’s just working them hard. I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

Sports Information Director for Nebraska, Keith Mann, declined to comment but told USA TODAY Sports Frost will be available during a press conference Sunday. The Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frost said last week offensive linemen wear monitors to track their output during practice. He mentioned they are doubling their efforts compared to previous seasons.

Frost on OL in training camp: "The guys wear monitors that track overall output and 100 other statistics, and they're more than doubling, in a lot of cases, the amount of effort that they put out the last couple years in practice." #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 13, 2022

Recent history of player safety

Player safety at Nebraska has been an issue in the past. In 2018, two college athletes in the football program were hospitalized for Rhabdomyolysis after an offseason weightlifting session. The medical condition occurs when proteins and electrolytes from the muscle tissue release into the blood stream, which can damage the kidneys and hear and lead to permanent damage or death.

"Increased temperature and humidity during exercise/exertion may also play a role in higher rates of rhabdomyolysis," according to the National Institutes of Health.

Frost, then in his first season, said player health was his primary concern.

"Anything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility," Frost told The Lincoln Journal Star in 2018. "Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do absolutely the best they could to make sure the transition went smooth, but two kids that exerted themselves too far and had (rhabdomyolysis).

"I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players is always going to be our primary concern. It's been kind of a scary deal, and both kids are doing fine now."

Other college football programs have had players require medical attention amid extreme practice conditions in recent years.

Former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart landed in hot water after players developed Rhabdomyolysis as well. Former player Doug Brenner sued Taggert, former Oregon strength coach Irele Oderinde and the University of Oregon for injuries sustained during workouts in January 2017.

Frost also coached the 2016-17 UCF Knights, a football program rocked nearly a decade earlier by the 2008 death of former receiver Erick Plancher. Plancher collapsed and died after conditioning drills. It was later revealed his death was due to complications from a sickle cell trait. A jury found the school's athletic association negligent and awarded Plancher's family $10 million.

Who is Donovan Raiola?

Nebraska's offensive line coach, Raiola, is in his first season with the Cornhuskers. Prior to joining the program, he spent four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears. However, this is his first full season as a lead offensive line coach.

During his playing days, he was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection three times. Frost said he brought in Raiola to help turn things around with the unit.

“We got a lot of guys up front that can play and can be interchangeable,” Frost said. “Donny has done a good job making those guys better.”

Nebraska went 3-9 overall last season and won one game in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers begin the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

