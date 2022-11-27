Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule to be introduced to the public on Monday

Newly named Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will be introduced to the public as the program’s 31st permanent head coach on Monday in Lincoln.

In a statement issued on Saturday Rhule said,

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program. When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rhule would get his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant for his alma mater Penn State in 1998. By 2013 he was given his first head coaching job for the Temple Owls.

Rhule had an overall record of 28-23 in his four years in Philidelphia. He win conference division title in 2015 and 2016 and an AAC title in 2016. He would also take the school to back to back bowl game appearance for the first time in school history.

In 2017 he would then move to Baylor where he would coach from 2017-19. Rhule would get off to a rough start going 1-11 his first season. By the 2019 season the Bears would be 11-3 and would win a Big 12 conference division title. Before Rhule’s arrival in Waco no Power 5 team had gone from 11 losses to 11 wins in two seasons.

The 2020 season would see Rhule move to the professional ranks and become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He would be fired after a 1-2 start in 2022 and would end his Panthers coaching career with an overall record of 11-27.

Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said about the hire,

“It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule , his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska. Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”

Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as this story continues to develop. Below is a collection of Twitter reactions to the hiring of Matt Rhule.

The future is bright in Lincoln. Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future — they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the #Panthers still owed him. This was the thought when CAR hired Rhule. If he didn't work out, they would be covered. He'll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

Matt Rhule wasn’t meant for the NFL, but he’s got the mindset to change things in Lincoln pic.twitter.com/bQNs7eWACr — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) November 25, 2022

Those close to Matt Rhule said: "He will be extremely picky and patient." AND "He's willing to wait for the perfect opportunity." What does this say about @Huskers ? Sometimes all the place needs to wake is the RIGHT Coach. Exciting times in Lincoln! https://t.co/dW6WS4z4K6 — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) November 26, 2022

I’ve heard a lot of people say “Matt Rhule is only there for a short time” or “He’s using Nebraska for his next job”. Matt Rhule is getting paid $40 million by the Panthers not to be their coach. He wants Nebraska, just as much as the Huskers want him. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 26, 2022

Pete Thamel reporting Hugh Freeze to Auburn. Nebraska gets Matt Rhule. I'm told Auburn showed interest in Rhule. Rhule favored Nebraska. Pretty good work here by Trev Alberts. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule on Nebraska: “It’s got the greatest fan base in football.” #Huskers #GBR

pic.twitter.com/GQGhZjZ0r3 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) November 26, 2022

One of Nebraska's most critical commitments, Riley Van Poppel, is excited about the #Huskers hiring Matt Rhule. "I think the biggest thing I’m excited about is his development of players and his knowledge of the game," Van Poppel said. More (VIP): https://t.co/OcwQf6DOui pic.twitter.com/sgLOz3jm6B — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule to #Huskers chatter on ESPN’s College Gameday pic.twitter.com/rmZ0isIFzF — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 26, 2022

From 2005 to 2015 Temple had 7 players drafted into the NFL.

From 2016 to 2019 they had 11.

Baylor had 6 players drafted in 2022. Matt Rhule's teams do a pretty good job of recruiting and developing players that end up in the NFL. — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) November 26, 2022

After trading messages with a bunch of Nebraska commits and targets in both the 2023 and 2024 class, one thing is clear following the hiring of Matt Rhule: They want Mickey Joseph on staff.@Zack_Carp @GregSmithRivals — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 26, 2022

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule will make $72M over 8 years, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/7irfxYf7VS — Stadium (@Stadium) November 27, 2022

