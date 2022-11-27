Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule to be introduced to the public on Monday

Evan Bredeson
Newly named Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will be introduced to the public as the program’s 31st permanent head coach on Monday in Lincoln.

In a statement issued on Saturday Rhule said,

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program. When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list.  The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rhule would get his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant for his alma mater Penn State in 1998. By 2013 he was given his first head coaching job for the Temple Owls.

Rhule had an overall record of 28-23 in his four years in Philidelphia. He win conference division title in 2015 and 2016 and an AAC title in 2016. He would also take the school to back to back bowl game appearance for the first time in school history.

In 2017 he would then move to Baylor where he would coach from 2017-19. Rhule would get off to a rough start going 1-11 his first season. By the 2019 season the Bears would be 11-3 and would win a Big 12 conference division title. Before Rhule’s arrival in Waco no Power 5 team had gone from 11 losses to 11 wins in two seasons.

The 2020 season would see Rhule move to the professional ranks and become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He would be fired after a 1-2 start in 2022 and would end his Panthers coaching career with an overall record of 11-27.

Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said about the hire,

“It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska. Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”

