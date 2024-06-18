Nebraska coach Amy Williams to face former Coyote squad for the first time in Sanford Pentagon matchup

Jun. 18—SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Pentagon will host a pair of basketball games involving the University of Nebraska in November 2024, including a women's basketball showdown between the Huskers and the University of South Dakota.

The women's game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Nebraska men's basketball team will play the next day against Saint Mary's on Sunday, Nov. 17.

"We are extremely grateful for the partnership with Sanford and the opportunity to play in such an incredible venue," said USD head coach Carrie Eighmey. "The Pentagon has built a reputation for hosting some of the most thrilling matchups in college basketball. Sioux Falls is home to many USD alumni, and we are looking forward to filling the stands with Coyote fans in our matchup against Nebraska."

Eighmey enters her inaugural season at the helm of the Coyotes. South Dakota returns eight players off last year's 23-13 squad that reached the Women's National Invitation Tournament Super 16. Two-time all-Summit League first team pick Grace Larkins returns for her senior season with the Coyotes.

Nebraska is coming off a 23-12 season that included the Cornhuskers' first Big Ten Championship Game appearance since 2014. Head coach Amy Williams led the Huskers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Williams, a native of Spearfish, was the head coach at the University of South Dakota from 2012-16, leading the Coyotes to a WNIT Championship title in her final season in Vermillion.

South Dakota and Nebraska will meet for the 12th time in women's basketball program history and for the first time since 2013, when Williams was the head coach of the Coyotes. This will be the first neutral site meeting between the two teams. USD will play for the 11th time in school history at the Pentagon.

Neither team in the men's game is a stranger to the Pentagon. Nebraska defeated Oregon State in 2023, while the Gaels will play in Sioux Falls for the fifth time since 2019, last playing in the three-game Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in 2020. Both Nebraska and Saint Mary's made the NCAA tournament in 2024.

Tickets to both games will be available at 10 a.m. Central time on Aug. 15 on ticketmaster.com.

The Nebraska games are the third and fourth NCAA Division I events announced for the 2024-25 season at the Pentagon. The Iowa women's basketball team will play Kansas on Nov. 20, a game that is already sold out. The Iowa men's basketball team will play Utah on Dec. 21.