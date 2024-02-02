Nebraska’s new co-offensive coordinator speaks to media

Nebraska’s new co-offensive coordinator has spoken to the media for the first time since arriving in Lincoln. Glenn Thomas spoke with the Husker Radio Network earlier this week.

Thomas is joining the program as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He is joining the Cornhuskers after spending the previous season as an offensive assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The new addition to the staff will be taking over the quarterback coach’s position from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Satterfield will now become the team’s tight ends coach on top of remaining the team’s offensive coordinator, replacing position coach Josh Martin.

Thomas and Rhule have a history of working together, as the two previously spent time at Baylor and Temple. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at UNLV from 2020-21 and Arizona State in 2022.

You can find his comments to the media below.

On why he came to Nebraska

“It checked all the boxes for me. Obviously, it’s a unique situation with familiar faces. As soon as I walked into the building, it was cool to see all the familiar faces, from (wide receivers coach) Garret McGuire, who I coached in college, to (running backs coach) E.J. (Barthel), who was in the recruiting department back in the day, and then (secondary coach Evan) Cooper, and all the way down.”

On the difference between college and professional football

“From a professional perspective, I think you have to approach it a little bit differently. Obviously, you are dealing with a grown man with a mortgage and kids and the whole deal that’s been in the league for eight to ten years. Where if you are coming here, you are dealing with an 18-year-old freshman that’s creating that foundation of football. I think you have to approach it a bit differently, which has made me a better coach, to be quite honest.”

On the differences between college and professional football players

“I’ve dealt with a seven-year Pro Bowler at quarterback; I’ve dealt with an 18-year-old true freshman and thrown him in as a starter in college football. I think that’s helped me just be conscious and deliberate in my coaching style with how I deliver information. So that in itself has been a blessing in my career.”

On working with the current quarterbacks

“Yeah, it’s fun, but it’s a challenge. Obviously, early in that process, you have to figure out where they are and what is their floor and build up that. I think there’s a lot of feedback that needs to happen early. Let them talk and communicate what they know from their experiences and what they like, and then how you can build upon that. That’s probably the first challenge. All three have had success, and I’m excited about that. We’ve started that process a little bit. I’ve just been here a few days. I’m excited about that.”

On working with two freshmen

“I knew Dylan (Raiola) a little bit when I was in Arizona. We had a history when he was there. I didn’t know Danny (Kaelin) or Heinrich (Haarberg), but I was really impressed with those guys in my initial conversations. They are extremely hard workers and leaders. You can already tell that. They have a great aura and persona about them. I think we are in a great place with those guys.”

On learning a new offense

“I’m learning the offense myself. I don’t think it’s any more pressure on them than me. We are both starting on page 1 of the playbook. As I go through the playbook, what did they do last year, how did you coach this, and how can we adjust it a little bit? We start from the very basics and build upon that. Some days, we’ll go a little faster; then, some days, we’ll have to take a step back and revisit. We are all starting from square one and looking forward to building forward.”

On expectations

“You kind of have your expectations walking in here, then suddenly you see it and feel it. Obviously, the new facility is what it is and is like no other facility in the world. How we will be able to recruit to that is impressive, but when you walk in and feel the energy and excitement of the players, it’s just as impressive.”

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire