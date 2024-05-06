Nebraska closes out regular season with 7-5 loss to Minnesota

The Huskers wrapped up the regular season with a conference showdown against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Though Nebraska won the weekend series, it fell in the final game against the Golden Gophers in a 7-5 defeat.

The Huskers delivered 11 hits in a heavy-hitting battle with Minnesota, which finished with 16 hits on the afternoon. However, six total double-plays limited the scoring. Nebraska stranded seven base runners while the Golden Gophers left 11 on base in their six innings.

The Huskers struck big in the fifth, scoring four runs to take a 5-2 lead. But Minnesota came back with four two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth, regaining the lead and the eventual win.

Brooke Andrews led Nebraska in RBIs with two, driving in a run off a fielder’s choice in the second and then in the fifth with a single. Emmerson Cope also delivered an RBI in the fifth, along with Sydney Gray and Bella Bacon.

Nebraska finishes the regular season 29-22 and 12-9 in the conference, finishing fourth in Big Ten play. The Huskers secured a first-round bye for the Big Ten Tournament and qualified for the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire