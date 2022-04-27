Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens in crosshairs if upgrading OL includes addressing center for Cowboys

A few center options have been discussed so far, and there are still question marks around the position. Next up is Nebraska center Cam Jurgens. He put on quite the show at the scouting combine, scoring a 9.94 official score on his RAS. His measurables didn’t stack up to be the best as he was in the eight percentile for height, the 20th percentile for weight, and 41st percentile for arm length. His explosiveness however, was off the charts. A three-star sport in high school Jurgens has the nickname of “Beef Jerky” and it garnished quite the buzz at the NFL combine.

It’s called “Beef Jurgy Jerky”, people. Oh, and Nebraska OLineman Cam Jurgens is having a massive combine on the field, too. @CameronJurgens @nflnetwork #NFLCombine2022 pic.twitter.com/oLE2AeL6ad — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2022

But outside of his off the field ventures, how does stand out? He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors, he was Nebraska Offensive Lineman of the Year for 2021 and he was Academic All-Big Ten 2019,2020, and 2021.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 303 pounds

Jersey Number: 51

Stats (2021): 12 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Iowa (2020), Ohio State (2020), Penn State (2020), Michigan (2021)

Best Game: Michigan (2021)

Worst Game: Iowa (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Stays on his feet relatively well, moves in space well. Only really on his feet if he gets rolled up on or is finishing someone in the dirt. Has moments of getting over extended.

Hand Placement: Very good hand placement when picking up delayed blitzes. Has a grasp hand and a guiding hand he uses to redirect the rusher. Able to reestablish hand placement if he loses it.

Power: Able to redirect a defensive lineman if he gets too far to one side of him, back to where he is in front of him with one arm. Very good strength. Saw him finish a couple of blocks into the dirt, attacks with plenty of power at the point of attack.

Movement Skills: Moves in short strides near the line of scrimmage, careful not to open up too quickly. When he opens up in open field, he can miss his desired target.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Pops up into a nice wide base. Able to hop step, and hold his own against bigger rushers.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Does a good job of mirroring the pass rusher. Absorbs bull rushes and redirects the power well. Struggles to regain leverage, if he loses it. Explosive out of his stance.

Football IQ: Puts out a feeler hand to identify who needs help when he is left uncovered. Identifies delayed blitzes and picks them up well. Had a couple errant snaps vs Iowa in 2020. Can be too quick to committing to help another blocker before picking up the delayed blitz.

Anchor: Able to drop his hips effectively and become very difficult to go through or get around

Flexibility: Has the hip flexibility to reach a 2i or 3 technique, flip his hips and seal off the block.

Run Blocking: Drives his feet to move defenders when run blocking. Uses defenders momentum against them well. Can get his head on the wrong side of the defenders when asked to down block. Doesn’t consistently wash defenders out of the play.

Strengths:

Tested extremely well at the combine, especially in the 40 yard dash and his explosion scores. Has a very good anchor, sinks his hips well and becomes very difficult to get around. Has good hip flexibility, he is able to reach 3 techs and seal them off to clear up a running lane. Has good hand placement, and he is able to reestablish placement if he loses it.

Weaknesses:

Although his testing was fantastic at the combine, his measurements were not. His height, weight, arm length, wingspan and hand size were all less than ideal. Despite all those negative measurables, he is still a draftable player. There aren’t too many glaring weaknesses that pop out off of his tape, he has moments of not being able to gain leverage. He also hasn’t flashed the ability to re-anchor if he gets knocked off of his base.

Fit with the Cowboys:

I’m not sure if he can start right away, but he could push Biadasz for the starting job. Ideally Jurgens is a developmental backup who can step into a starting job in two to three years. He has the athletic profile to succeed, but lacks the ideal measurables. Jurgens can move defenders in the run game, and has flashes of finishing blocks in the dirt. He will need time in an NFL weight and nutrition program to add weight to his frame, as long as it doesn’t sacrifice his explosiveness.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 11 Anchor (10) 8.75 Balance (10) 7.8 Flexibility (10) 7.8 Hand Placement (10) 8 Run Blocking (10) 8.6 Power (10) 8.75 Movement Skills (10) 7 Football IQ (5) 3.8 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 7.8

Final Grade:

79.3, 3rd round player

