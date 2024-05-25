Nebraska’s Brett Sears earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors

Nebraska starting pitcher Brett Sears became the first Nebraska pitcher since the Huskers joined the Big Ten to win the conference’s pitcher of the year honors.

Overall, Sears was one of five Huskers to earn All-Big Ten honors for their performances during the 2024 season.

Sears this season in 15 starts, collected a 9-0 record with a 2.02 ERA in 98 innings pitched. He allowed just 22 earned runs on the season while also only allowing 18 walks in his 98 innings pitched while striking out 96.

It was a stark difference from Sears’ 2023 season, in which he pitched his way to a 5.29 ERA in just 11 games and 17 innings.

Mason McConnaughey, Tyler Stone, Case Sanderson, and Drew Christo also earned Big Ten honors for their performances this regular season.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire