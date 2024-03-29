Nebraska basketball targeting Iowa guard
Nebraska men’s basketball is targeting an Iowa guard in the transfer portal. Tony Perkins officially entered the portal after the Hawkeyes lost to Utah in the second round of the NIT.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this past season. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native appeared in 126 games over his four years at Iowa.
Perkins has confirmed that the Huskers and 17 other schools have contacted him since entering the portal. Perkins will have one year of eligibility remaining after completing his transfer.
Iowa transfer Tony Perkins (@Saucy___T) tells me he’s heard from these schools since entering the portal:
Kansas
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Arizona State
Oklahoma
UCLA
Missouri
Miami’s
Cincinnati
Indiana
USC
Northwestern
Nebraska
DePaul
BYU
Virginia
Virginia Tech
He averaged… pic.twitter.com/rSp6hFL2If
— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 27, 2024
