Nebraska basketball targeting Iowa guard

Nebraska men’s basketball is targeting an Iowa guard in the transfer portal. Tony Perkins officially entered the portal after the Hawkeyes lost to Utah in the second round of the NIT.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this past season. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native appeared in 126 games over his four years at Iowa.

Perkins has confirmed that the Huskers and 17 other schools have contacted him since entering the portal. Perkins will have one year of eligibility remaining after completing his transfer.

