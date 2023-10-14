Nebraska basketball receives Lincoln native commit

The Huskers received their first class of 2025 commitment for basketball. Lincoln native Braden Frager announced his commitment to Nebraska on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 shooting forward is a three-star recruit from Lincoln Southwest High School and is coming off a tremendous sophomore season. Frager played in 23 games for the Silver Hawks and finished the year with 11.4 points per game, placing him third on the team. Frager led the team in rebounds per game, averaging seven.

Frager also finished with two 20-point games in his sophomore season. His biggest game came in the team’s comeback win over Lincoln Southeast, where he led the team with 28 points.

Frager chose Nebraska over several other Power 5 schools, including Iowa, Northwestern and Creighton.

