Nebraska basketball player has minor knee surgery

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has confirmed that one of his players will miss time due to injury. Junior forward Rienk Mast has had clean-up surgery on his left knee and will be out until early January.

Mast is in his first season at Nebraska after transferring from Bradley. The junior is currently averaging 13.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Last year, he was a member of the All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team, averaging 13.8 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game.

He recently represented the Netherlands at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament. The forward appeared in all three games, averaging 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Netherlands finished third in their group and did not advance to the semifinals.

