Nebraska basketball offers Kansas’ top prep player

Nebraska men’s basketball has offered a scholarship to one of Kansas’ top prep players. Miikka Muurinen is a 6-foot-10, 200-pound power forward from Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas.

Muurinen is currently ranked by service On3 as the No. 10 prospect in the entire class of 2026. The stretch-four from Finland has also drawn interest from other major programs such as Duke.

He also holds offers from Alabama, UCLA, Cincinnati, Illinois, Texas Tech, and Utah. The forward has international experience, having played for the Finnish National Team in the FIBA U16 European Championships.

He led his team with 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

#Nebrasketball has offered 4⭐️ 2026 Sunrise Christian forward Miikka Muurinen. He’s the No. 10 player in the 2026 On3 rankings. Profile: https://t.co/bYnvB75CIl pic.twitter.com/ZEuyyCB1Lb — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) June 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire