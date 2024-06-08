Nebraska basketball offers 2025 Wyoming guard Abdul Bashir

The Huskers are making offers for the 2025-2026 basketball season. Abdul Bashir, a guard from Casper (Wyo.) College earned an offer from Nebraska.

Bashir is a Nebraska native. He hails from Omaha and plays for Omaha Central. He made an unofficial visit to Lincoln on Thursday. The 6-foot, 7-inch freshman completed his first season at Casper College.

The guard played in 33 games and earned 32 starts. He averaged 19.4 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assists per game. He also shot 46.3% from the field, 45.3% from three-point range, and 78.5% from the free-throw line.

Bashir’s highest-scoring game of the season occurred three times over the span of three weeks, dropping 33 points in each. His last big game occurred in the team’s Region IX North Sub-Region Play-In Game, leading his team with 33 points.

Bashir and the Thunderbirds reached the Region IX Tourney in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, but fell to Western Nebraska Community College. He led the team in the loss, scoring 18 points, going 7-of-15 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

alhamdullilah , blessed to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/iR44qbgSNY — Abdul (@abdulxbashir) June 6, 2024

