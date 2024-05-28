Nebraska baseball set to face Florida in Stillwater Regional

The Huskers return to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence and will travel down to Stillwater, Oklahoma. Now, Nebraska will look to make its first super regional since 2005.

The Huskers are in the Stillwater Regional along with Florida, No. 11 Oklahoma State, and Niagara. Nebraska punched its ticket to the tournament following its first Big Ten Tournament Championship and is entering with a 39-20 record.

The championship win is the Huskers’ first tournament win as a member of the Big Ten Conference after winning the conference regular season in 2021.

Tournament MVP Josh Caron launched six home runs across the Big Ten Tournament, the most home runs in a single Big Ten Tournament. Caron also set the total bases record in the tournament with 28.

Nebraska even set a Big Ten Tournament record with 17 doubles in six games. The Huskers’ pitching staff recorded 56 strikeouts over six games in the tournament.

Nebraska opens the regional against Florida on Friday. This is the second meeting between the Huskers and Gators on the diamond. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. The Gators enter the tournament with 28-27 following a first-round knockout in the SEC Tournament.

Niagara is 38-15 on the season and punched its ticket in with a MAAC Championship win. Oklahoma State, which won the Big 12 Championship, plays host in the Regional.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire