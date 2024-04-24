Nebraska baseball drops Tuesday showdown against Kansas 9-4

The Huskers hosted Kansas on Tuesday night in their second showdown against the Jayhawks this season. Kansas walked away with the win for the second time, dropping Nebraska to 25-13 on the season.

Nebraska put ten pitchers on the mound to counter Kansas’s batting, combining for 12 total strikeouts across 44 batters. The Jayhawks produced 11 hits and eight RBIs to accompany their nine total runs, going up by as much as 7-1 and 9-3 over Nebraska.

The Huskers finished the game with eight hits but left 12 batters on base to result in just four runs, including three in the ninth. Cayden Brumbaugh led Nebraska in RBIs, delivering two of a double in the fourth. In the second, Tyler Stone served up an RBI with a solo home run. Joshua Overbeek also brought in an RBI with a single in the eighth.

The Huskers will remain home to face Iowa in a three-game series starting Friday night. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire