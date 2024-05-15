Nebraska and Auburn co-leaders for top offensive lineman

A top offensive lineman in the class of 2025 has named the Auburn Tigers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the co-leaders for his commitment. Offensive tackle Broderick Shull made the confirmation to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman has 13 offers in his recruitment, including Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Wiltfong said on Monday that while Auburn is in the lead, Nebraska has been very impressive, and his last two official visits have left a mark.

“Whether it was getting time around Coach Raiola and that offensive line room and getting time with Coach Rhule and that whole staff, getting around the ag school, he was just seeing that Nebraska is a place that really fits his personality. He feels very comfortable in Lincoln.”

Shull is currently ranked as one of the top recruits in the state of Oklahoma and a top-25 offensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire