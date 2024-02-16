Nebraska announces salaries for Matt Rhule’s coaching staff
The University of Nebraska recently announced the contract and salary details for offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Glenn Thomas. Thomas will make $800,000 a year, which makes him the third highest-paid member of the coaching staff behind defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
White will earn $1.6 million annually after he renegotiated his contract during the offseason. Satterfield will earn an annual salary of $1.4 million. The salary pool for Nebraska in 2024 is $7 million and Matt Rhule is spending approximately $6.78 million this season.
Following Glenn Thomas’ $800,000 salary is secondary and defensive pass game coordinator Evan Cooper, who will earn $670,000, and special teams coordinator Ed Foley, who will be paid $550,000 per year.
You can find the entire Nebraska coaches’ salary breakdown below.
Matt Rhule (Head Coach) - $9,250,000
Tony White (Defensive coordinator) - $1,600,000
Marcus Satterfield (Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach) - $1,400,000
Glenn Thomas (Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) - $800,000
Evan Cooper (Secondary and defensive pass game coordinator) - $670,000
Day One#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/i8wuulU9NS
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 14, 2024
Ed Foley (Special teams coordinator) - $550,000
Donovan Raiola (Offensive line) - $500,000
Congratulations to Zach Wiegert on being selected into the CFB HOF! Wiegert is the seventh offensive lineman from the University of Nebraska to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Who’s next?#GBR /// #Pipeline pic.twitter.com/QOPfFK98qS
— Donovan Raiola (@DonovanRaiola) January 10, 2022
Terrance Knighton (Defensive line) - $400,000
Unbelievable support that our program gets from the state of Nebraska! This is a special place!!
— Terrance Knighton (@Coach_Knighton) February 8, 2024
E.J. Barthel (Running backs) - $285,000
New #Huskers running backs coach E.J. Barthel spoke passionately about the tradition of the position group at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/bkKNPEiJTo
— Inside Nebraska (@NebraskaRivals) January 14, 2023
Garret McGuire (Wide Receivers) - $285,000
Compete #PTF https://t.co/Jqvj5PvnQ5
— Garret McGuire (@GarretMcGuire) February 13, 2024
Rob Dvoracek (Linebackers) - $285,000
#2FiveCrew pic.twitter.com/1KMhISs86K
— Rob Dvoracek (@Rob_Dvoracek) January 17, 2024
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.