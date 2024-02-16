Nebraska announces salaries for Matt Rhule’s coaching staff

The University of Nebraska recently announced the contract and salary details for offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Glenn Thomas. Thomas will make $800,000 a year, which makes him the third highest-paid member of the coaching staff behind defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

White will earn $1.6 million annually after he renegotiated his contract during the offseason. Satterfield will earn an annual salary of $1.4 million. The salary pool for Nebraska in 2024 is $7 million and Matt Rhule is spending approximately $6.78 million this season.

Following Glenn Thomas’ $800,000 salary is secondary and defensive pass game coordinator Evan Cooper, who will earn $670,000, and special teams coordinator Ed Foley, who will be paid $550,000 per year.

You can find the entire Nebraska coaches’ salary breakdown below.

Matt Rhule (Head Coach) - $9,250,000

Tony White (Defensive coordinator) - $1,600,000

Marcus Satterfield (Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach) - $1,400,000

Glenn Thomas (Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) - $800,000

Evan Cooper (Secondary and defensive pass game coordinator) - $670,000

Ed Foley (Special teams coordinator) - $550,000

Donovan Raiola (Offensive line) - $500,000

E.J. Barthel (Running backs) - $285,000

Garret McGuire (Wide Receivers) - $285,000

Rob Dvoracek (Linebackers) - $285,000

