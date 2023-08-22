Nebraska announces ‘The Husker Football Show’

Details about head football coach Matt Rhule’s television and radio show for the 2023 season have been released. ‘The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule’ will now air on Monday nights, with the Nebraska Football Coaches Radio Show airing on Tuesday nights.

Jason Rathe, General Manager for Playfly Sports (Nebraska’s media partner), says he’s excited about the upcoming season.

“We have revised the show format and our team is excited about the new distribution plans for our TV show. The new primetime schedule will give our fans a consistent opportunity to hear Coach Rhule break down the previous game.”

The first Husker Football Show will air on Monday, Sept. 4, following Nebraska’s season opener at Minnesota.

