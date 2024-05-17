Nebraska and Alabama competing for top linebacker

A top linebacker in the class of 2025 has confirmed that he’s down to his final two schools before announcing his commitment. Dawson Merritt has named Nebraska and Alabama as the finalists.

Merritt plays for Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. Last season, the four-star prospect recorded 83 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks.

He has previously told Chad Simmons of the On3 network that his close relationship with the staff has played a significant role in Nebraska’s status as a finalist.

Merritt has even confirmed that he’s heard from a certain Nebraska quarterback.

“My relationship with that whole staff is different. I’m close to a lot of guys on the defensive staff. Me and Dylan Raiola have had a recent connection.”

Merritt officially visited Nebraska for the spring game and the end of April. He’s planning a visit to Tuscaloosa on June 7, with an announcement expected shortly afterward.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire