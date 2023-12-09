Nebaska’s football history with Army and Navy
Saturday afternoon, we will see the 124th meeting of one of the great rivalries in college football. The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The series is currently led by the Midshipmen, who hold an advantage in the all-time series 62-54-7. Where do the Cornhuskers stack up against these two service academies?
Nebraska has never played Navy but has played Army on five different occasions. The Huskers hold a 3-2 lead in the all-time series, with the first meeting taking place in 1928 and the last game occurring in 1972.
Scroll below to see a breakdown of each matchup and its result.
1928: Army wins 13-3
Year: 1928
Location: West Point, New York
Neb Head Coach: Ernest E. Bearg
Army Head Coach: Lawrence M. “Biff” Jones
1957: Army wins 42-0
Year: 1957
Location: West Point, New York
Neb Head Coach: Bill Jennings
Army Head Coach: Earl H. “Red” Blaik
1960: Nebraska wins 14-9
Year: 1960
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Neb Head Coach: Bill Jennings
Army Head Coach: Dale S. Hall
1970: Nebraska wins 28-0
Year: 1970
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Neb Head Coach: Bob Devaney
Army Head Coach: Tom Cahill
1972: Nebraska wins 77-7
1972 Army Football Team @ArmyWP_Football – 6-4 – consider their competition – 71 National Champion Nebraska – perennial contender Penn State – TAM – Miami (and Chuck Foreman_ – Syracuse pic.twitter.com/nlGl1HN5fm
— OldRabbleLore (@OldRabbleLore) October 6, 2020
Year: 1972
Location: West Point, New York
Neb Head Coach: Bob Devaney
Army Head Coach: Tom Cahill
