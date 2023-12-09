Nebaska’s football history with Army and Navy

Saturday afternoon, we will see the 124th meeting of one of the great rivalries in college football. The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The series is currently led by the Midshipmen, who hold an advantage in the all-time series 62-54-7. Where do the Cornhuskers stack up against these two service academies?

Nebraska has never played Navy but has played Army on five different occasions. The Huskers hold a 3-2 lead in the all-time series, with the first meeting taking place in 1928 and the last game occurring in 1972.

Scroll below to see a breakdown of each matchup and its result.

1928: Army wins 13-3

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1928

Location: West Point, New York

Neb Head Coach: Ernest E. Bearg

Army Head Coach: Lawrence M. “Biff” Jones

1957: Army wins 42-0

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1957

Location: West Point, New York

Neb Head Coach: Bill Jennings

Army Head Coach: Earl H. “Red” Blaik

1960: Nebraska wins 14-9

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1960

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Neb Head Coach: Bill Jennings

Army Head Coach: Dale S. Hall

1970: Nebraska wins 28-0

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1970

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Neb Head Coach: Bob Devaney

Army Head Coach: Tom Cahill

1972: Nebraska wins 77-7

1972 Army Football Team @ArmyWP_Football – 6-4 – consider their competition – 71 National Champion Nebraska – perennial contender Penn State – TAM – Miami (and Chuck Foreman_ – Syracuse pic.twitter.com/nlGl1HN5fm — OldRabbleLore (@OldRabbleLore) October 6, 2020

Year: 1972

Location: West Point, New York

Neb Head Coach: Bob Devaney

Army Head Coach: Tom Cahill

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire