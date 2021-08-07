It’s nearly time for kickoff! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules

Associated Press

After another pandemic-disrupted school year, organizers of vastly expanded summer learning opportunities are investing heavily in efforts to make them accessible to the most vulnerable students. While there have been success stories, the programs have faced many of the same challenges that educators have been up against since the pandemic hit: Attendance has been inconsistent, some families have lost interest, and COVID-19 still has many reluctant to let students learn in-person. Educators also have had to address persistent barriers to access for summer programs for families that juggle work and child care and have limited access to transportation.