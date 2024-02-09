Nearly half of voters left Kobie Turner off their rookie of the year ballot

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner had an excellent rookie season, earning PFT’s defensive rookie of the year award. But many of the voters for the Associated Press defensive rookie of the year award didn't seem to notice.

Of the 50 ballots, only 27 had Turner listed at all. Turner got 14 first-place votes, six second-place votes and seven third-place votes, finishing third overall behind Will Anderson and Jalen Carter.

A full 23 voters didn't put Turner in the Top 3, which is hard to understand after Turner led all rookies with 9.0 sacks, and did it from the interior defensive line.

The Associated Press award voting often includes some head-scratchers, and this year's defensive rookie of the year ballots certainly had them. Turner getting left off 23 ballots is one, and another is Lions linebacker Jack Campbell getting a second-place vote. These awards are subjective, but some of the votes are hard to understand.