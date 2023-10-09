Nearly half of speed cameras are out of action, ‘shocking’ FOI reveals

Nearly half of speed cameras in England and Wales do not work, data has suggested.

Freedom of Information requests to all police forces across the two countries have shown 46 per cent of fixed speed cameras were currently not operational and unable to catch speeding drivers.

Research carried out by Road Angel, a team of road safety experts, found that six of the 13 police forces that responded had over half of their cameras standing inactive.

Only two of the police forces, Dyfed-Powys in Wales, and Suffolk, had all of their cameras working.

Gary Digva, Road Angel’s founder, said the findings were “shocking” and meant that speeding motorists were getting away with driving dangerously.

He added: “In total with all of the police forces who responded to our Freedom of Information request, there are 1,069 fixed speed cameras across the country. Out of this, there are 496 inactive speed cameras.”

Derbyshire, Essex, and Devon & Cornwall are the regions across England with the most speed cameras, with more than 100 each. However, all three forces had at least 40 per cent incapable of catching speeding drivers.

Derbyshire was the place with more cameras out of action than any other region, with only 20 of the 113 across the county in operation.

West Midland Police only had five per cent of their cameras out of action, with 62 out of 65 devices still working.

Speeding fatalities on rise

The findings come after the latest road death figures showed that the number of fatalities from speeding had reached 303 last year, up 20 per cent from 249 the year before.

Last year, FOIs from Confused.com found that UK drivers were paying around £46 million in speeding fines per year.

The research also identified a speed camera on the A40 road, which leads into central London, was the most prolific for catching speeding vehicles with 49,000 drivers caught by it in a 12-month period.

Other badly performing police forces included Leicestershire Police, which had a total of 18 fixed speed camera sites with only four of them working.

Cambridgeshire has 17 inactive speed cameras out of the 46 within the region, while nearby Bedfordshire has just 8 per cent of in-operational devices.

Mr Digva said: “We are urging local authorities and police forces to ensure speed cameras are fully working to catch speeding motorists who may be driving recklessly by breaking the limit.

“This in turn will help to reduce the number of dangerous drivers and help to keep our roads safer for everyone.

“With such high numbers of inactive devices, thousands of drivers are getting away with speeding every day.

“The UK police force, councils and the Government must take action on making sure these fixed speed cameras are fully operational.”